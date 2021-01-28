One-size-fits-all approach to fighting COVID-19 doesn't work for Montreal North, say advocates

Residents in Montreal North say they need more services – and quickly – in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

The borough has more COVID-19 cases per capita than anywhere else on the island of Montreal, and has since the pandemic began.

Since the first wave, Hoodstock a non-profit network, has raised the alarm that Montreal North is being hardest hit.

Advocates say one-size-fits-all protocols simply don't work there.

“There's too many people living in apartments and they don't take that into consideration,” said Marie-Livia Beauge, who specializes in justice issues with Hoodstock. “When someone contracts COVID, they have to go back to that apartment where there are children that have to go to school, and other adults that have to go to work."

In addition to the higher rate of infection there, a recent survey of 5,000 residents finds that working from home is a luxury not available to most.

“That digital fracture, for years it has been a reality for a lot of us, a lot of people who are living here. So imagine, for example, we are giving laptops to families, but sometimes there are families that have two or three kids, the dad or the mom has to make a choice. Who is going to do their homework first? And as a parent also, when can I start to look for a job [online]? I cannot do it now because my kid has an exam the next day,” explained Cassandra Exume of Hoodstock.

Many in Montreal North work at jobs where they are on the front lines, putting them at a higher risk for COVID-19 exposure.

When asked, Premier Francois Legault said he is aware of the problem.

“We worry a lot and we have increased the number of testing in many ways in Montreal North. It's one of the places where we have the most new cases every day,” he said.

Health Minister Christian Dube said the province has asked the directors of local health boards to establish mobile vaccinations there, adding that they have increased the availability of tests in the neighbourhood.

The fear is that long after the pandemic is over, the effects will still be felt in Montreal North if enough help isn't offered.

“Essential workers are the forefront, so if we don't treat them and protect them like we should, how are we protecting ourselves too?” said Malcolm Philoctete of Hoodstock.