One teenager was shot and another was stabbed as Habs fans celebrated overtime win over Leafs

Habs fans spilled out of the Bell Centre onto the streets Saturday night after Jeseperi Kotkaniemi scored the game-winning, overtime goal against the Leafs and joined crowds that were already out excited that there will be a game seven.

Montreal police (SPVM) reported that the festivities turned violent when an 18-year-old female bystander was shot in the foot after an altercation that resulted in a 19-year-old man being stabbed.

"Both of them will be met by investigators, later on, to understand a little more about the altercation that escalated," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Brabant said both victims are out of danger and recovering in the hospital. He added that the mood on the streets was mostly festive, and that there were no other incidents.

Police say there have been no arrests, and an investigation is ongoing that will include reviewing surveillance camera footage and speaking to witnesses.

Extra police patrols have been out in the parks, Old Port and other areas this weekend after the curfew was lifted Friday night and residents no longer required to be indoors by 9:30 p.m.

The SPVM said Sunday morning that there were no reports of additional damage in Old Montreal or around the Bell Centre after groups of hockey fans formed postgame to celebrate the win.

By 11:30 p.m., Brabant said police asked the crowds to disperse, and that they left without incident.

On Sunday morning, SPVM spokesperson Veronique Comtois said there were no reports of damage to businesses or residences in the area, and police were not called to any other interventions for major health code violations.

Other gatherings were noted Saturday night, including a dance party at Mont-Royal park where a DJ was performing.