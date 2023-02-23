iHeartRadio
One-year-old suffers fatal cardiopulmonary arrest at Quebec City daycare


Animal puppets are seen at a CEFA (Core Education and Fine Arts) Early Learning daycare franchise, in Langley, B.C., on May 29, 2018. The federal Liberals and Alberta's United Conservatives have agreed on a one-year extension on child care funding that will also help offset costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Quebec City toddler died of cardiopulmonary arrest Wednesday while at daycare.

Quebec City police (SPVQ) said emergency services were called to a home daycare in the Haut-Saint-Charles borough around 3:42 p.m.

CPR was performed on the child, who was rushed to hospital in an ambulance, but the baby was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The SPVQ says its cooperating with a coroner's inquest.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 23, 2023. 

