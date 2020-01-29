One year reprieve for Dorval garage that'll be replaced with Starbucks

Here's an update to a story we first brought to you a week ago: the owner of a small tire garage in Dorval that was being replaced with a Starbucks has won a one year reprieve.

LA Tires tells CJAD 800 that it's unfortunate that they have to leave a location where they've been serving their clients for seven years but now their eventual move will be less stressful and they have some breathing room.

Assistant Alexandra Daigle said that before they reached an agreement with the property owner Parkland Fuel Corporation, they would have had only a few months to relocate.

Daigle said the company was also kind enough to give them the tire lifts and other equipment they were leasing. The garage has since abandoned its petition to stop the zoning change.

Dorval spokesman Sebastien Gauthier said the meeting with the garage owner last Friday proved fruitful.

"We will help him out to pinpoint a few places he can go and where the zoning authorizes it," said Gauthier in an interview with CJAD 800.

Gauthier said the zoning change will proceed as planned but any resident or merchant can still push for a registry calling for a referendum if they want.

"If people don't want to have a Starbucks here or something in restauration, they can still oppose the project," said Gauthier.

Gauthier said they can do so by gathering enough signatures for a registry.

CJAD 800 has reached out to Parkland Fuel Corporation for comment.

