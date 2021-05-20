Onetime star MLB pitcher Eric Gagne charged with Quebec highway hit-and-runs last July

MONTREAL -- Montreal-bred former star pitcher Eric Gagné has been charged with hit-and-runs last summer for three alleged back-to-back incidents on a highway near Terrebonne.

Gagné is 45 and played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Texas Rangers and the Red Sox, among other major-league teams, before returning to Quebec, where he was born.

Quebec provincial police described two hit-and-runs last July 31 but wouldn't confirm the name of the driver involved, saying they weren't sure if he had been charged yet.

The office of the province's Crown prosecutor, however, confirmed that Gagne has been charged and will appear in Laval court on May 25 in the file.

Polie said that on the morning of July 31, a driver in an SUV on Highway 640, near Terrebonne, was involved two hit-and-runs.

Shortly afterwards, the same driver collided with a third vehicle on a ramp between the 640 and Highway 40, police said.

He fled the scene, but police found him. He and one other driver were taken to hospital but had minor injuries. The driver was released with a promise to appear in court, provincial police said.

The Crown office couldn't immediately provide the full list of charges, but some media reported that one charge is driving while impaired by drugs.

Gagné won the Cy Young award in 2003 for outstanding pitching.