Online booking system set up for test centres at Jewish General and Montreal Children's hospitals

Jewish General Hospital file photo. SOURCE JGH

The Jewish General Hospital (JGH) and the Montreal Children's Hospital have implemented a new online appointment booking system for their test centres. 

Anyone who would like to get a blood test or any other type of specimen collection at either hospital is being asked to use the system as of Aug. 31, at which point walk-ins will no longer be accepted. 

The CIUSSS West-Central Montreal, which oversees the JGH, says there is no guarantee of getting a same-day appointment and is asking anyone who has trouble booking online to call 514-934-8228 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Those who are looking to book an appointment at the Children's over the phone are asked to call the same number. 

INTRODUCING CLICSANTÉ | It’s now even easier to book your child’s blood test or specimen collection appointment online. As of August 31st, appointments will be mandatory in the Pediatric Test Centre. Head to https://t.co/4AzVS0c1PL to learn more. pic.twitter.com/k1UeEzq1vt

— Hôpital de Montréal pour enfants (@HopitalChildren) August 24, 2020

“Given the COVID-19 pandemic, we are confident that this convenient system will safeguard the well-being of patients, staff and visitors by ensuring social distancing protocols are respected,” The CIUSSS said in a statement on Monday. 

Other test centres in the system are already using the Clic Sante platform online. 

The CIUSSS has specified this change does not impact its walk-in COVID-19 testing clinics. 

