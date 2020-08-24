Online booking system set up for test centres at Jewish General and Montreal Children's hospitals

MONTREAL -- The Jewish General Hospital (JGH) and the Montreal Children's Hospital have implemented a new online appointment booking system for their test centres.

Anyone who would like to get a blood test or any other type of specimen collection at either hospital is being asked to use the system as of Aug. 31, at which point walk-ins will no longer be accepted.

The CIUSSS West-Central Montreal, which oversees the JGH, says there is no guarantee of getting a same-day appointment and is asking anyone who has trouble booking online to call 514-934-8228 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those who are looking to book an appointment at the Children's over the phone are asked to call the same number.

“Given the COVID-19 pandemic, we are confident that this convenient system will safeguard the well-being of patients, staff and visitors by ensuring social distancing protocols are respected,” The CIUSSS said in a statement on Monday.

Other test centres in the system are already using the Clic Sante platform online.

The CIUSSS has specified this change does not impact its walk-in COVID-19 testing clinics.

Katelyn Thomas

CTV News Montreal Digital Reporter