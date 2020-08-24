iHeartRadio
Online booking system set up for test centres at Jewish General and Montreal Children's hospitals

ctv

MONTREAL -- The Jewish General Hospital (JGH) and the Montreal Children's Hospital have implemented a new online appointment booking system for their test centres. 

Anyone who would like to get a blood test or any other type of specimen collection at either hospital is being asked to use the system as of Aug. 31, at which point walk-ins will no longer be accepted. 

The CIUSSS West-Central Montreal, which oversees the JGH, says there is no guarantee of getting a same-day appointment and is asking anyone who has trouble booking online to call 514-934-8228 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Those who are looking to book an appointment at the Children's over the phone are asked to call the same number. 

“Given the COVID-19 pandemic, we are confident that this convenient system will safeguard the well-being of patients, staff and visitors by ensuring social distancing protocols are respected,” The CIUSSS said in a statement on Monday. 

Other test centres in the system are already using the Clic Sante platform online. 

The CIUSSS has specified this change does not impact its walk-in COVID-19 testing clinics. 

Katelyn Thomas
CTV News Montreal Digital Reporter

