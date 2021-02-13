iHeartRadio
-11°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Online movement to support Black-owned businesses having real-world impact for Montreal designer

image.jpg

A social media hashtag has become a major opportunity for Montreal fashion designer Maya Amoah.

This year has seen a jump in sale for her Ghanaian-style clothing and she attributes that success to a movement aimed at supporting Black-owned businesses.

“In those same discussions of defund the police and divesting from structures of white supremacy, have been around for a long time,” she said. “I think what comes along with that is supporting the Black economy.”

Amoah said she felt the impact of #supportblackbusiness almost immediately, first with a boost in her online followers and then into an influx of socially conscious customers.

“A lot of people reached out to me and asked me 'How can I support you?'” she said. “'What can I do to make you feel supported through this movement?'”

The concept of supporting Black businesses is not new, but Amoah observed it's historically been promoted solely within the community.

“Finally, there was this movement that was more about empowering us as a people,” she said. “By buying from me, you are supporting me and an entire team behind me that represent and are truly of the culture.”

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error