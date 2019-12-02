Only Liberal riding east of Montreal up for grabs in Quebec City byelection
Voters head to the polls today in a Quebec City riding that could be in play after being a Liberal stronghold for more than 50 years.
A provincial byelection was triggered in the Jean-Talon riding after the resignation of veteran Liberal Sebastien Proulx in August.
The governing Coalition Avenir Quebec has high hopes of picking up the riding.
If the Liberals are unable to hold onto the seat, the party would have no representation outside of Montreal and the Outaouais region.
Ten people are in the running for the seat, notably Gertrude Bourdon, a former hospital administrator, for the Liberals and Joelle Boutin, a former political staffer, for the Coalition Avenir Quebec.
Quebec solidaire is running Olivier Bolduc while the Parti Quebecois candidate is Sylvain Barrette.
This Canadian Press report was originally published Dec. 2, 2019.
