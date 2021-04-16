Ontario restricts travel with Quebec, Manitoba and extends stay-at-home order

By Sean Davidson

TORONTO -- Ontario is restricting interprovincial travel, extending the state of emergency and stay-at-home order by two weeks, and placing new restrictions on recreational activities as COVID-19 cases soar.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Friday, saying that "there are few options left" for the province as infection and hospitalization rates continue to hit record highs.

"I have never shied away from telling you the brutal honest truth, never shied away from tough decisions and today I am here to do just that. My friends we are losing the battle between variants and vaccines,” Ford said.

Ontario's state of emergency and stay-at-home order will now be in effect until at least May 20.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said that police will now have the authority to stop a vehicle or person to inquire about an individual's reason for leaving their residence.

"Police will have the authority to require any individual who is not in a place of residence to first provide their purpose for not being at home and provide their address," Jones said.

Starting Saturday, big box stores will only be able to operate at 25 per cent capacity, while all non-essential construction projects must stop work.

All outdoor recreation amenities, such as golf courses, playgrounds, basketball courts, and soccer fields, will be forced to close as April 17.

Outdoor gatherings with people outside of a person's own household are also prohibited. For people living alone, they can gather with one other household.

Starting Monday, Ontario will set up checkpoints at interprovincial borders to restrict land travel between Quebec and Manitoba to essential travel only.

Travellers who are coming into Ontario for purposes other than work, medical care, transportation of goods and exercising Indigenous treaty rights will be turned back at the border.

Also beginning Monday, places of worship will be capped at a maximum of 10 people indoors.