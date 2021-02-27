Ontario ticket holder wins $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

A ticket holder somewhere in Ontario won Friday night's whopping $70 million Lotto Max jackpot.

Nine of the draw's Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each were also won, with one of those prizes being split between two lottery players.

Winning Maxmillion tickets were sold in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Mar. 2 will be approximately $24 million.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2021.