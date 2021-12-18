iHeartRadio
Ontario ticket holder wins Friday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Lotto Max players, especially those in Ontario, should definitely check their tickets for Friday night's draw.

The huge $70 million jackpot was won by someone who bought their ticket in Ontario.

Two of the draw's Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each were also claimed by ticket holders in the province, as were two runner up prizes of $250,000 a piece.

A third Maxmillion prize went to a ticker holder in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Dec. 21 will be an estimated $18 million.

