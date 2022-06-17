Ontario woman, 25, to be charged with murder in killing of man inside Laval restaurant

Quebec provincial police say a woman arrested in Ontario will face murder charges in connection with a homicide inside a Laval restaurant earlier this month.

Britney Lewis, 25, of Pickering, Ont., was arrested by Durham Regional Police Friday and will appear in an Ontario courtroom before being transferred to Quebec to face charges of premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Bernard Cherfan.

Cherfan, 42, was known to have links to organized crime. He was gunned down June 1 inside La Perle restaurant in Laval's Vimont district around 7:25 p.m. in front of other patrons.

"The investigation in this case is ongoing and more arrests may be made in the near future," the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said Friday in a news release.

The dinner-time shooting startled several people who were dining at the restaurant at the time of the killing.

"We heard a noise. We thought maybe some dishes fell on the ground or an explosion in the kitchen. They came from the side where the kitchen is. People started to panic and yell and two men started to leave, who were also at the table with the person who was shot," a witness told CTV News following the shooting.

Police say anyone with information about gun crime can contact the SQ at 1-833-888-ARME (2763).