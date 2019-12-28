Operation Nez Rouge puts out call for New Year's Eve volunteers

With parties to celebrate the new year on the horizon Operation Nez Rouges is putting out a call for volunteer drivers.

New Year’s Eve presents “a great challenge” each year said Operation Nez Rouge spokesperson Danielle Vien. That challenge is twofold: there are both numerous parties where alcohol is available and recruiting volunteers become more difficult as many people want to celebrate.

“Everyone pops champagne at the same time and everyone calls at the same time,” said Vien, noting that calls for drivers peak between 1 and 2 a.m., resulting in longer waiting periods.

Vien said the situation is not critical but that the organization is always looking for more volunteers.

Police said they will be on alert on New Year’s Eve as part of a crackdown on driving under the influence. Police around the province will take part in an operation they’re calling “You Go Out? We Go Out, Too,” during which officers will set up more checkpoints.

“Mandatory testing is in place, which allows police to require a driver to provide a roadside breathalyzer, whether or not they suspect someone has recently been drinking,” said a Surete du Quebec spokesperson.

On average 100 people died per year in alcohol-related road accidents between 2013 and 2017 according to the SAAQ. Those deaths amount for more than a quarter of vehicle-related deaths in Quebec. According to the SQ a third of drivers who died in road accidents had drugs in their blood.

A study released on Friday by CAA found that a quarter of Canadians between 18 and 34 had driven after using cannabis.