Operation Nez Rouge set to return to Quebec roads

Operation Nez Rouge will be back on Quebec roads this holiday season, after having put a stop to its main mission in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Its traditional drive-home service will be offered again in more than 20 regions thourout the province from Nov. 26 to Dec. 31.

Various health measures, determined in collaboration with public health, will be put in place. Volunteers in the field will be required to show a vaccination passport and procedural masks will be provided and will be mandatory in the stations as well as in the cars, for both clients and volunteers.



"These measures include, among others, physical distancing, frequent washing of hands and surfaces, ventilation in vehicles, as well as watching for any symptoms and keeping a log," said executive director of the organization Anne-Marie Audet during the official launch of the campaign on Tuesday.

Operation Nez Rouge offers drivers who are unfit to drive due to impaired driving a ride home in return for a financial contribution of their choice, which will be donated to organizations dedicated to youth development and amateur sports.

In many areas, donations will be made online. After their ride, clients will receive a text message with a link to the organization's website.

Automotive insurance board, the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ), a partner in the campaign, is also inviting people to use the drive-home service when they feel tired, even if they have not consumed alcohol or drugs.

"A high level of fatigue is comparable to a blood alcohol level that is incompatible with driving," said Eric Santerre, director of road safety strategies and partnerships at the SAAQ.

Last year, Operation Nez Rouge conducted a digital awareness campaign on impaired driving, replacing its drive-home service.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 2, 2021.