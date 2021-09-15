iHeartRadio
Opposition accuse Dube accused of being obsessed with vaccination at the expense of the rest of the network

Quebec Liberal opposition leader Dominique Anglade insisted on Wednesday that Christian Dubé is not the minister of vaccination, but rather the minister of health.

She reminded Dubé of his duties, after the minister said, the day before, that he expected service disruptions in hospitals due to the shortage of nurses.

On Tuesday, Dubé had also declared himself surprised by the extent of the shortage.

"I would never have thought at the beginning of the summer that we would have the staffing problem we have now," he admitted in a news conference.

"The minister has put his head in the sand," said Liberal health critic Marie Montpetit on Wednesday.

According to her, he did not listen to the nurses who have been crying out this alarming message for months.

"The only person surprised by the shortage in (the) health-care (network), is the Minister of Health," said Quebec Solidaire (QS) parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.

Nadeau-Dubois said Dubé must stop looking at his vaccination charts, since "everything else in the system is collapsing," he said.

"Christian Dubé is out of touch with the field," added Parti Québécois house leader Joël Arseneau. "He has not shown the necessary leadership."

Later, in a news scrum, Premier François Legault said that he would do everything in his power to attract nurses, even if it meant introducing various financial incentives.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 15, 2021. 

