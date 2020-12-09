Opposition calls on Fitzgibbon to resign from cabinet

Pierre Fitzgibbon should consider stepping down as Quebec’s Minister of Economy and Innovation, according to at least one opposition party.

The parliamentary leader of the Parti Quebecois says Fitzgibbon needs to think about his future after receiving a second call for reprimand Tuesday by the Ethics Commissioner of the National Assembly.

The oppositions spent most of the question period on Wednesday grilling the CAQ over Fitzgibbon.

The Commissioner criticized the minister for not having disclosed all of his stakes in companies during his mandatory declaration as well as for not having sold all of his stakes. Ariane Mignolet recommended a reprimand from the Assembly.

On Wednesday, PQ parliamentary leader Pascal Berube invited Mr. Fitzgibbon to go for a walk in the snow.

He was referring to Pierre Elliott Trudeau, who decided to resign as Prime Minister of Canada after taking a fabled walk in the snow in 1984.

The Quebec Liberal Party is asking Fitzgibbon to withdraw from the council of ministers, while Quebec Solidaire is calling on Premier Francois Legault to temporarily suspend his minister.

The Commissioner report blaming Mr Fitzgibbon was due to be put to a vote in the Assembly on Wednesday morning.

As expected, the CAQ majority voted against the report.

Legault had indeed indicated as much Tuesday, saying he had 100 percent confidence in his minister, who he says he believes respected the spirit of the code of ethics despite it being outdated and in need of an update, according to the premier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.