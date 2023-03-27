Opposition criticizes Montreal mayor's team over handling of racism allegations
For the second time in two weeks, the opposition at Montreal City Hall slammed the mayor’s team on how it’s dealing with the issue of racism.
The opposition says it is shocked and outraged over a report that city officials demanded its services submit a summary of complaints received about racism—and that the services were given 24 hours to provide the information.
