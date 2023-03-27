iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Opposition criticizes Montreal mayor's team over handling of racism allegations


image.jpg

For the second time in two weeks, the opposition at Montreal City Hall slammed the mayor’s team on how it’s dealing with the issue of racism.

The opposition says it is shocked and outraged over a report that city officials demanded its services submit a summary of complaints received about racism—and that the services were given 24 hours to provide the information.

Watch the full story above from CTV Montreal’s Rob Lurie.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error