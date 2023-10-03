Opposition in Quebec not ruling out environmental review on the battery industry

The official opposition in Quebec is talking about an expanded public environmental review Bureau (BAPE) that would cover the entire battery industry.

According to the Liberal Party (PLQ), there are still too many unanswered questions about the establishment of these new billion-dollar players.

At a press scrum at the national assembly on Tuesday morning, Liberal MNA Désirée McGraw called for a BAPE on the Northvolt battery plant project, announced last week in Saint-Basile-le-Grand and McMasterville.

But at the same time, she said that holding broader BAPE consultations on the entire battery industry would be an interesting idea.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 3, 2023.