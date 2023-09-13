iHeartRadio
Opposition parties call on CAQ to pay student interns


Opposition parties at the National Assembly are calling on the government to help Quebec students, specifically by paying them when they do internships.

Members of the Parti Québécois, Québec solidaire and the Quebec Liberal Party were joined by student union leaders to ask the Coalition Avenir Québec minister of higher education to act immediately to ensure compensation for all interns.

PQ MNA Pascal Bérubé says such measures will reduce the current labour shortage.

