Opposition parties don't want entrepreneurs in government, says Legault

Opposition parties, which refuse to relax the code of ethics, do not want entrepreneurs in government.

That's what Premier François Legault concluded the day after the forced resignation of his economy minister, Pierre Fitzgibbon.

Fitzgibbon resigned as minister rather than lose more than $1 million by selling his interests in two companies at a loss in order to comply with the National Assembly's code of ethics.

The opposition parties applauded Fitzgibbon's resignation on Thursday, and were reluctant to change the code of ethics to accommodate him and facilitate his eventual return to cabinet.

For Legault, it's proof that the opposition doesn't want entrepreneurs "who have shares in private companies" in government.

"It's unfortunate," he said.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 3, 2021.