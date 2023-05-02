iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Opposition pushes Plante to develop Blue Bonnets site


image.jpg

Opposition councillors at Montreal City Hall are demanding action on the development of the old Blue Bonnets site. The city got the land six years ago, but still sits empty.

The 76 hectares of land was ceded to the city by the province many years ago but there have been few, if any, offers to develop the site.

On Tuesday, two city councillors for the Darlington and Snowdon districts, along wth opposition councillor and Saint-Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa, blamed the city for dragging its feet.

Watch the video above for the full report by CTV News Montreal's Christine Long.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*