Opposition wants City of Montreal to have a plan to prevent people from becoming homeless on July 1

The opposition party at City Hall is already looking ahead to moving day.

Between growing inflation and dwindling supply, rents in Montreal have risen to record highs during the pandemic and the opposition says Montreal needs to be more proactive.

It says plans should be made now to make sure no families are left without homes after July 1.

Mayor Valerie Plante is scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday at 1 p.m. "to discuss a common vision to prevent and reduce homelessness in the city," according to a media advisory issued Wednesday evening.

