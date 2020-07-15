iHeartRadio
Organ donations in Quebec significantly decreased at the start of COVID-19

image.jpg

Transplant Quebec recorded its lowest referral and organ donation rates in the past five years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were only 25 people referred by hospitals in April, two of which were retained, resulting in transplants for just five people.

Transplant Quebec released this data after assessing the impact of the pandemic on its activities.

As early as May, referrals and donations began to increase again, heading towards usual levels. That being said, the situation hasn’t gone back to normal just yet.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2020. 

