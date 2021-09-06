Organizations mark Labour Day in Montreal by demonstrating against workplace inequalities

Some 30 labour and community organizations in the Montreal area are set to take part in a demonstration Monday afternoon to denounce social inequalities and what they believe are "attacks on workers."

Activists say they are against the adoption of special laws that take away a worker's right to strike -- something they believe is dictated by employers.

The organizations say they are critical of Bill 59, an occupational health and safety reform introduced by Quebec Labour and Employment Minister Jean Boulet.

They claim the bill is an attack on historic gains in occupational health and safety, particularly concerning prevention plans.

The legislation is an overhaul of two laws dating back to 1979 and 1985 concerning workplace accidents, as well as occupational health and safety.

Dominique Daigneault, president of the Conseil central du Montréal métropolitain-CSN, claims Boulet's bill does not meet workers' needs and the government must go back to the drawing board by conducting real public consultations in order to amend its bill.

The Mouvement Action-Chômage de Montréal says it plans to take part in the Labour Day demonstration to denounce the fact that precarious, poorly paid part-time jobs are multiplying, that the labour market is becoming increasingly deregulated and union freedom is being undermined by special laws and decrees.

The demonstration is set to begin at 1 p.m. in front of the Charles-de-Gaulle Obelisk in La Fontaine Park.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 6, 2021.