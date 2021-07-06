Orleans Express resuming daily bus trips from Ottawa/Gatineau to Montreal

The intercity bus service Orléans Express will begin offering trips between Ottawa/Gatineau and Montreal this week.

Starting Thursday, Orléans Express will offer four departures per day on the Ottawa-Gatineau-Montreal corridor.

"In the current context, the addition of a new service on an important route like the Montreal and Gatineau/Ottawa line will improve service offerings to Orléans Express customers, who will now be able to travel from Ottawa to the Gaspé Peninsula, and vice versa," said Pierre-Paul Pharand, President and CEO of Keolis Canada in a press release. "We are developing mobility solutions that are adapted to travellers' evolving mobility needs and to communities' expectations. We are therefore pleased to be able to offer intercity transportation services on this route which is currently not served by coach transport."

The company says it hopes to reopen and offer additional routes in time. Due to pandemic requirements, buses are limited to a maximum of 24 passengers.

Greyhound Gap

Greyhound cancelled all of its operations in Canada earlier this year, but vacated its Catherine Street bus station in Ottawa months earlier.

Orléans Express is one of the bus services that will help fill that gap.

Megabus is also offering bus service out of Ottawa, to Kingston, Toronto, and Scarborough.