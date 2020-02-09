iHeartRadio
Oscars 2020: The must-see moments from the 92nd Academy Awards

This was our Oscars Live Blog! For a full recap on all the big winners and surprises, check out our blog below.

‘Parasite’ took home best picture at the 92nd Academy Awards. It was the first time a foreign language film took home the top prize from the Oscars. Bong Joon Ho also won best director earlier in the night.

Joaquin Phoenix won for best actor for his role in ‘Joker,’ while Renee Zellwegger won for best actress for her portrayal of Judy Garland.

With files from The Associated Press.

