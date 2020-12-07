Osheaga announces Foo Fighters, Cardi B, Post Malone to headline 2021 festival

Despite the fact that most of the province of Quebec has become a COVID-19 red zone and the pandemic rages on worldwide, Montreal's Osheaga music festival announced the three headliners of its 2021 summer festival on Monday.

The Foo Fighters, Cardi B and Post Malone are scheduled to take the stage at Jean Drapeau park on July 30, 31 and Aug. 1.





The festival website offers very few details about what measures it intends to put in place for the events, saying the team is "closely following the constantly changing situation and abiding by the new measures put in place by the Quebec government."

"We will wait until we have all the necessary information before communicating the guidelines on the festival site," it continues.

It says the festival's status will continue to evolve but that "there is a light at the end of the tunnel."

In the spring, Osheaga announced it would be cancelling its 2020 festival almost two months after the Quebec government's request for all outdoor festivals to do so.

Evenko, which runs Osheaga, waited to make its announcement because it was “looking at all options,” a spokesperson said at the time—and because it wanted to book a preliminary Osheaga lineup for the next summer to give fans a taste of what to expect.

But the musicians weren't ready to commit at the time, said spokesman Philip Vanden Brande.

“We were hoping we'd be able to announce a couple of artists, but unfortunately we were unable to do that,” he said.

The festival brings millions into Montreal's economy each summer. Forbes Magazine listed it in 2016 as the seventh-highest-grossing music festival in the world, bringing in over $12 million in ticket sales alone.

General admission passes for the 2021 festival go for $333.50, gold passes are listed at $608.50 and Perrier platinum passes at $1258.50