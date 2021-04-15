Osheaga threatens to take its business elsewhere if Parc Jean-Drapeau is greened

The organizers of Osheaga say they may take their business elsewhere after Montreal unveiled its planned 10-year overhaul of Parc Jean-Drapeau.

The park was never meant to be purely a park, Nick Farkas of Evenko argued in an interview with CTV.

"Millions and millions of people have experienced the beauty of the islands, experienced the magic of what's out there, because they went to our festivals," he said.

The nearly $1-billion plan unveiled Wednesday would create trails, more green space and waterfront parks, as well as doing away with some parking space and boosting transit connections.

Farkas says this plan puts Osheaga in jeopardy because it would leave less space for stages, as well as parking.

"It's a great park, it's a beautiful park," he said. "But it was also built for Expo 67 and part of its vocation is to be a park and an event space as well."

He said Evenko will take a couple of weeks to think it over and that he also hopes the city can come to a compromise that will allow Osheaga to operate as usual for a weekend a year.

Watch the video above for Christine Long's report.