Ottawa: $10 million in support for performing arts workers affected by pandemic

Ottawa announced another round of funding for the performing arts community on Friday, which has yet to regain the strength it had pre-pandemic.

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, announced $10 million for all of Canada, including $2 million for Quebec. Some cross-Canada organizations are receiving funds that will also benefit Quebec.

The money is to be used to fund 59 projects, led by organizations that assist self-employed workers in the live performance sector.

These projects may include legal assistance, career transition assistance, financial management or mental health support, for example.

The $10 million comes from a $60 million fund, the first $50 million of which has already been distributed, Rodriguez said at a press conference.

The cultural sector was particularly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today, in general, in terms of GDP, the cultural sector has recovered, is back to where it was before the pandemic. But for the performing arts, the GDP is still at 60% of what it was before the pandemic," said Rodriguez.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 14 in French.