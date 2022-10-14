iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Ottawa: $10 million in support for performing arts workers affected by pandemic


Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez announces $10 million for performing artists across Canada. (Angela Mackenzie/CTV News)

Ottawa announced another round of funding for the performing arts community on Friday, which has yet to regain the strength it had pre-pandemic.

 

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, announced $10 million for all of Canada, including $2 million for Quebec. Some cross-Canada organizations are receiving funds that will also benefit Quebec.

 

The money is to be used to fund 59 projects, led by organizations that assist self-employed workers in the live performance sector.

 

These projects may include legal assistance, career transition assistance, financial management or mental health support, for example.

 

The $10 million comes from a $60 million fund, the first $50 million of which has already been distributed, Rodriguez said at a press conference.

 

The cultural sector was particularly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

"Today, in general, in terms of GDP, the cultural sector has recovered, is back to where it was before the pandemic. But for the performing arts, the GDP is still at 60% of what it was before the pandemic," said Rodriguez.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 14 in French.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*