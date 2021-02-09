iHeartRadio
Ottawa announces $1.8 million in funding for Quebec Indigenous entrepreneurship

Minister of Indigenous Services Marc Miller speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The federal government has announced $1.8 million in financial aid for five projects aimed at developing Indigenous entrepreneurship in Quebec.

The investments will support local projects across the province, according to the Tuesday announcement.

They include the rebuilding of the Widjikiwe Holdings Corp. gas station and depanneur in Timiskaming, and the start-up of Akua Nature Inc., a Mashteuiatsh company specializing in the manufacturing of traditional medicinal products.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller made the announcement on behalf of Economic Development Minister Melanie Joly.

Miller called the investments “golden opportunities to be able to promote communities.”

The five projects are expected to create 24 jobs and generate more than $7 million in economic revenue for First Nations communities. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2021.

