iHeartRadio
-1°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Ottawa bagel company Kettlemans to open up shop in Montreal


Ottawa bagel company Kettlemans set to open up shop in Montreal.

An Ottawa-based company is hoping to toast the taste buds of Quebecers with its own take on the beloved Montreal delight, the bagel.

Kettlemans Bagel will open its first Quebec location, in downtown Montreal, in January 2023.

Branded as "traditional Montreal bagels," Kettlemans was founded by Craig Buckley, a Montreal native. He opened the first Kettlemans Bagel in Ottawa in 1993 and the company now operates seven locations in Ontario.

"Bringing Kettlemans home to Montreal where I grew up is a moment I have looked forward to for a long, long time," said Buckley in a news release published Tuesday.

The Ontario company said it is poised to become the "new favourite stop for Montrealers and visitors to the city."

The shop will be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, at 1285 des Canadiens-de-Montréal Ave. near the Bell Centre.

The company said it will offer sandwiches on Montreal-style bagels and customers will be able to "watch as fresh bagels are hand rolled, kettled, and baked in a specially-designed oven."

The press release refers to Kettlemans as both "authentic," "modern" and "anything but your traditional bagel shop."  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*