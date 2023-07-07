iHeartRadio
23°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Ottawa invests $300M to build affordable housing amid shortage in Quebec


image.jpg

There is more than $300 million from Ottawa to build affordable housing in Quebec as the province deals with a housing shortage.

Many families are still looking for a place to live after Moving Day and Quebec’s housing minister was questioned Friday about how many families are still without a home.

The number that has circulated in recent days is about 500 families across Quebec who do not have a lease after July 1. That number had come from the housing group FRAPRU.

Housing Minister France-Élaine Duranceau says the number is currently 226, but it doesn't seem to be in line with the information that FRAPRU has. The housing group says its statistics come from municipal housing organizations in Quebec and that it's possible the number is even higher than it was a week ago. It also says it's unlikely that number has decreased so quickly.

"We know that some municipal offices sometimes don’t consider who has a plan B. We do include them because they are still people out there looking for a lease," said Catherine Lussier, a community organizer from FRAPRU.

"Obviously, for us, our numbers are not over-inflated and still the tip of the iceberg. We know there are way more people looking for an apartment."

Ottawa and Quebec have agreed to build 1,600 social and affordable units with the new investment dedicated to vulnerable groups, like women and children fleeing domestic violence, people with disabilities, and those experiencing homelessness.

This is all part of what Ottawa calls its rapid housing initiative.

"These are not only more roofs over people's heads, these are homes for the most vulnerable members of our community," said federal housing minister Ahmed Hussen.

"When the most vulnerable members of our community do better we all do better."

FRAPRU says it's a welcome investment but more is needed and is calling for 10,000 units to be built for five consecutive years in Quebec.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*