Ottawa invests $300M to build affordable housing amid shortage in Quebec

There is more than $300 million from Ottawa to build affordable housing in Quebec as the province deals with a housing shortage.

Many families are still looking for a place to live after Moving Day and Quebec’s housing minister was questioned Friday about how many families are still without a home.

The number that has circulated in recent days is about 500 families across Quebec who do not have a lease after July 1. That number had come from the housing group FRAPRU.

Housing Minister France-Élaine Duranceau says the number is currently 226, but it doesn't seem to be in line with the information that FRAPRU has. The housing group says its statistics come from municipal housing organizations in Quebec and that it's possible the number is even higher than it was a week ago. It also says it's unlikely that number has decreased so quickly.

"We know that some municipal offices sometimes don’t consider who has a plan B. We do include them because they are still people out there looking for a lease," said Catherine Lussier, a community organizer from FRAPRU.

"Obviously, for us, our numbers are not over-inflated and still the tip of the iceberg. We know there are way more people looking for an apartment."

Ottawa and Quebec have agreed to build 1,600 social and affordable units with the new investment dedicated to vulnerable groups, like women and children fleeing domestic violence, people with disabilities, and those experiencing homelessness.

This is all part of what Ottawa calls its rapid housing initiative.

"These are not only more roofs over people's heads, these are homes for the most vulnerable members of our community," said federal housing minister Ahmed Hussen.

"When the most vulnerable members of our community do better we all do better."

FRAPRU says it's a welcome investment but more is needed and is calling for 10,000 units to be built for five consecutive years in Quebec.