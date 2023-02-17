iHeartRadio
-7°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Ottawa open to higher speeds for proposed rail connecting Toronto and Quebec City


image.jpg

The federal government remains convinced that a high-frequency rail (HFR) line is the best option to serve the corridor between Toronto and Quebec City.

However, if private companies can speed up travel times on certain sections, Ottawa will listen.

At a press briefing Friday morning in Montreal, federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced the HFR project was entering a new phase: requests for qualification.

Companies can soon submit proposals to participate in constructing the HFR, where trains are expected to run up to 200 km/h between Toronto and Quebec City, passing through Montreal, Trois-Rivières and other Quebec and Ontario municipalities by the early 2030s.

However, since the announcement of the project, many have called for a high-speed rail (HSR) project rather than a high-frequency one.

In particular, the Quebec City and the Quebec government have said a high-speed rail would be a more attractive way to convince drivers to leave their cars and take the train.

While Minister Alghabra maintains that the proposed HFR project remains the best option, he said that if companies can come up with solutions that would allow trains to go faster than the original 200 km/h, he's open to the idea.

However, he set two conditions: the proposals must respect the allocated budgets and not leave out any community included in the initial project.

The HFR, built in partnership with VIA Rail, should make it possible to travel from Montreal to Toronto in 4 hours and 10 minutes, a 55-minute improvement over the current service.

But this promise is only a "minimum," said Alghabra, who is open to faster proposals.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*