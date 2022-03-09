Ottawa seeks proposals for high-frequency Quebec-Ontario rail project

Ottawa is issuing a call for tenders for its high-frequency rail project linking Quebec City to Toronto.

Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra made the announcement Wednesday in Montreal.

The request for industry advice and views on the project will be posted Thursday on the Public Services and Procurement Canada website.

Transport Canada notes the undertaking is the largest transportation infrastructure project in Canada in recent decades.

The government says it is seeking "world-class knowledge and private sector expertise in all aspects of the project" as it plans to work with a private sector partner "that prioritizes and recognizes the value of a meaningful relationship with Indigenous peoples."

The government stresses that particular attention will be paid to ensure that the opinions of Indigenous communities are taken into account in subsequent phases of the project.

"Collaboration with Indigenous businesses will also be encouraged," the release said.

According to Ottawa, the high-frequency train is expected to be fully operational by the early 2030s.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 9, 2022.