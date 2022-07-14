iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Ottawa signs $1-billion agreement to fund First Nations education in Quebec

image.png

Ottawa is giving $1.1 billion over five years to First Nations communities in Quebec to help fund education.

A signing ceremony for the agreement was held Thursday on the Mohawk territory of Kahnawake, south of Montreal.

The agreement is the result of 10 years of negotiations between Ottawa and the First Nations Education Council.

The money will go toward building culturally adapted education programs for about 5,800 children across 22 communities.

It will also fund school transportation and the recruitment and training of more than 600 teachers and other school staff.

The First Nations Education Council, which represents eight Quebec First Nations, says the agreement will allow communities to assume full responsibility over their schools.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*