Otterburn Park residents are fighting to keep their century-old canoe club

Residents of Otterburn Park are rowing together to try to save their canoe club that has been a staple of the community for almost a century.

Though ice bobs on the river instead of boats, the Otterburn Boating Club is racing with activity.

Young athletes use it even during the winter to train, and they do not want to see the club closed.

"It's the community," said club member Emile Bouvier. "It's the future of this city that are coming to practice sports and just have fun."

The club sold the land it occupies to the city for $1 in 1965 with the understanding that it would be allowed to remain in place rent-free for as long as the club exists.

"That was the deal back then," said member Yves Richer. "A deal that has been respected, fully respected, since."

The city, however, is asking the club to pay up.

"Otterburn pays over $100,000, and we pay 92 per cent of the bill, so we don't agree with that," said Mayor Denis Parent.

Richer said adding more than $25,000 a year to the club's budget will sink a club that's been around since 1921.

"How many clubs have 100 years," said Richer. "It's amazing. All of the history that we have."

Members past and present rallied Sunday to spread the word about the danger the club is in and to demand it be allowed to stay open.

A petition has collected 5,000 signatures in favour of the club, but the city is not budging.

"If they don't want to go with the deal, we can ask another company - OSBL- to take care of it," said Parent. "We have the boats. We pay for the boats."

Last week, the city issued an eviction notice ordering the club out by Mar. 9.

"It's like they're threatening us to destroy the club unless we sign an agreement that does not make sense and does not respect what's already been agreed before," said Richer.