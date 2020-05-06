iHeartRadio
'Our houses shook': 3.7-magnitude earthquake strongly felt in southern Quebec

Earthquake in southern Quebec (image: Google Maps)

Quebec residents living in the Eastern Townships near the American border say they felt their houses shake in an earthquake on Wednesday morning.

Natural Resources Canada confirms that a 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook near Saint-Armand on at 11 a.m.

“We have all heard a huge bang and our houses shook,” said Shelley Boomhower Slater, who said friends and family throughout the Eastern Townships and in Vermont also reported feeling the quake. “Some thought a tree had fallen on their house, others heard a roar.”

The earthquake was “strongly felt in southern Quebec,” said Natural Resources Canada, adding that “there are no reports of damage, and none would be expected.”

