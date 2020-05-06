'Our houses shook': 3.7-magnitude earthquake strongly felt in southern Quebec

Quebec residents living in the Eastern Townships near the American border say they felt their houses shake in an earthquake on Wednesday morning.

Natural Resources Canada confirms that a 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook near Saint-Armand on at 11 a.m.

“We have all heard a huge bang and our houses shook,” said Shelley Boomhower Slater, who said friends and family throughout the Eastern Townships and in Vermont also reported feeling the quake. “Some thought a tree had fallen on their house, others heard a roar.”

The earthquake was “strongly felt in southern Quebec,” said Natural Resources Canada, adding that “there are no reports of damage, and none would be expected.”