Outbreak at Westmount long-term care home infects dozens of residents and staff

Chateau Westmount is a seniors' home in the Montreal suburb that was spared from the first COVID-19 wave, but is now dealing with a major outbreak that has infected more than a third of the residents. SOURCE: Chateau Westmount

Another long-term care home (CHSLD) on the Island of Montreal has reported a COVID-19 outbreak. 

Chateau Westmount is suspending visits to residents starting Dec. 29 after dozens of people tested positive in recent days. 

As of Wednesday, 14 residents and 14 employees were confirmed to have caught the virus. 

According to the residence's blog, "everyone is doing well."

"As a precautionary measure, given the large number of cases in the community, we will confine the entire establishment," read the announcement. 

"The vast majority of residents who have received 3 vaccines do not present any symptoms."

According to a previous message, "almost all" residents and staff had received their booster shots. The residence says the families of those who have tested positive have been notified. 

Most of the positive residents are located on the second floor of the building. One person on the fourth third has also been infected.

Residents of the fourth floor were tested on Tuesday, and the residence did not report any positive cases there. 

"The 5th floor is screened today," read the Wednesday announcement. "We will keep you informed of developments." 

