Outbreaks lead to over 10 infections at St. Mary's Hospital Centre

Three ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported at St. Mary's Hospital Centre.

Just over 10 people have been infected and screening is still underway, a hospital spokesperson told CTV News. 

"The situation demonstrates once again the contagion of the virus as the fourth wave intensifies in hospitals," reads a statement.

An epidemiological investigation into the outbreaks "reveals different causes, including community transmission," the statement continues.

Operating room activities have been rescheduled for Monday, with the exception of oncology surgeries, which will move forward as planned.

Outpatient care is not affected, according to officials, and patients are encouraged to come to their appointments as scheduled.

This is a developing story.



