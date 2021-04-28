'Outdated' Montreal sports centre to get major renovations with help from federal, Quebec government

The Trenholme Sports Centre in NDG is getting a major makeover following a multi-million dollar investment from the borough, provincial, and federal governments.

“We know that sports and recreation are crucial for both our physical and mental wellbeing,” said Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery, announcing the $9 million investment, which she called “one of the largest investments by the federal and provincial governments in NDG.”

The centre is located south of Sherbrooke, west of Montclair avenue.

The money will go towards building new, multifunctional rooms, as well as a renovations to the gymnasium and the facility overall.

“We know that the Trenholme Sports Centre is outdated,” said Montgomery. “The ventilation system and heating system are on their last legs. The gym is not up to our modern standards.”

The upgrades are jointly funded by the three governments: The federal and provincial governments will spend $3,149,640 each, and $2,970,000 will come directly from NDG.

The investment will “improve sports and recreational infrastructure and help create good jobs when they are needed most,” said Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna.