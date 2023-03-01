iHeartRadio
Outdoor equipment retailer no longer selling leg hold traps


Less than seven days after a CTV News story about leg-hold traps in Quebec, at least one retailer is no longer selling the items.

The outdoor sporting goods and clothing store SAIL was one of three retailers named in a petition calling for a boycott from a group in Montreal opposed to leg-hold traps due to their propensity to catch non-target animals such as pets.

On Wednesday, SAIL confirmed it no longer stocks the items.

The other two companies named — Canac and Latulippe — sell traps on their online sites, but not the leg-hold traps CTV News' story featured.

Alexandra Yaksich is a veterinarian technician and has worked on pets that have been caught in leg-hold traps. She is one of those opposed to their use and was happy to hear that SAIL would not be selling them anymore.

"It goes to show how much impact we really can have to create a better world for our animals and people," she said. "I thank SAIL for making a great decision. I hope Latulippe and Canac follow their example."

