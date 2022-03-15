Outgoing Montreal police chief struggled with inclusion and outreach, say critics

Montreal police (SPVM) director Sylvain Caron is retiring – and some of his critics say he's leaving with stains on his record when it comes to diversity, inclusion and outreach.

"Last December, I announced to the director-general of the City of Montreal, Mr. Serge Lamontagne, my intention to retire soon," he said, during an announcement Tuesday alongside Mayor Valérie Plante. "Being a director of the SPVM is an honour and a privilege, but it is also a very demanding lifestyle."

Caron has served as a police officer for 40 years as part of four different organizations.

"I feel that the time has come to put away my uniform and my badge, to think about myself and spend quality time with my loved ones," he said. "My four years with the SPVM, including three as director, have allowed me to discover an organization that is committed, strong in its expertise and incredibly adaptable."

He continued on to thank the 6,000 civilians and police officers at the SPVM who have worked "tirelessly to serve the population" during a tumultuous period that includes a rise of gun violence and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caron will remain in his position until April 22, when a formal process will be launched to find a successor by the summer.

"His appointment was an important moment in my first mandate and he has been an exemplary ally in ensuring the safety of our city," said Plante, pointing to accomplishments such as supporting vulnerable people during the pandemic and establishing specialized teams to combat gun violence. "I wish him a retirement worthy of his career and I thank him on behalf of Montrealers for his service to the population."

Caron’s five-year mandate was supposed to last until December 2023.



An interim director is expected to be announced prior to his departure.

CARON DIDN’T ENGAGE ENOUGH WITH COMMUNITIES, SAY CRITICS

While Caron’s critics acknowledge his service during a difficult pandemic, they say he fell short on issues of inclusion and community.

"The sense of being alienated between the police and communities, I think that doesn’t help bringing people together to face issues such as crime, racism and other public security challenges," said Fo Niemi from the Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations.

Niemi said not enough has changed since Caron became chief when it comes to gun and youth violence, racial profiling and discrimination.

Some minority community groups said Caron didn’t do enough to engage with them.

"I know that we live in a majority French-speaking province, but he didn’t seem to even make an effort to want to speak to the English community," said Sharon Nelson of the Jamaica Association of Montreal.

Former Montreal police inspector and communications director Andre Durocher said Caron also struggled with outreach.

"My understanding, and with all due respect to Mr. Caron, he didn’t fully grasp the importance of community relations in Montreal," he said.

Though Caron stepped down for personal reasons, Durocher, who served under the chief, said there were signs things weren’t working out.

Caron didn't take part in the press conference to announce the forum on armed violence, and he closed a police station in Notre-Dame-de-Grace without public input.

"It showed sort of a feeling of, 'This is it, take it or leave it,' so to me these were signs the end was near," said Durocher.

Recently a number of English-language community groups spoke up about not being invited to the forum on armed violence, and journalists were left out, too.

"That is supposed to be an initiative to mobilize all sectors of Montreal and here we have a department running an event that excludes people and wouldn’t even tell the public who’s being invited," said Niemi.

For his critics, there’s hope Caron’s departure will shake things up in the Montreal police force.

"We need someone to be accountable to the members of the racialized and marginalized community," said Joan Lee of the West Island Black Community Association. "It’s time for a change and I think it’s the right time."



- With files from CTV News Montreal's Angela Mackenzie