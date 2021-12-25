Over 100 cars involved in major pile-up on Quebec highway

A major pile-up n Highway 40 Saturday afternoon in Yamachiche, Que., near Trois-Rivieres, has implicated 150 vehicles, according to the province's transport minister.

"A truck would be the origin and nearly 150 vehicles would be involved. The area is to be avoided," wrote Minister François Bonnardel. "Our teams and the (Sûreté du Québec) are on site."

According to earlier information provided by Sergeant Marythé Bolduc of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the initial crash likely occurred around 1 p.m. Subsequently, dozens of other vehicles became involved in the pile-up.

"According to preliminary information, several people were injured and one of them suffered serious injuries," read an SQ press release.

Highway 40 eastbound was still closed mid-afternoon, starting at kilometer 175.

Sur la 40 Est à yamachiche pic.twitter.com/wMtkdbbqrP

Nos équipes et la SQ sont sur place. La municipalité a ouvert son centre d’hébergement pour l’évacuation des usagers. Nous vous ferons part des développements au fur et à mesure.

-- This article was first published by The Canadian Press in French on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.