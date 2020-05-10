Over 100 people died from COVID-19 in Montreal in one day

Of the 142 people who died from COVID-19 in Quebec between Saturday and Sunday, 103 of those were on the Island of Montreal.

Montreal continues to be the hardest hit city in the country, and now has 1,863 reported deaths.

There were 342 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours for a total of 19,197.

The boroughs with the highest number of deaths are Ahuntsic-Cartierville (210), Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve (191) and Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grace (164).

The vast majority of those who died were 80 years of age or older, according to authorities, with 1,370 people having died in that age bracket.

The statistics show that 3,558 more women have caught the virus than men, and females account for just under 60 per cent of the total confirmed cases on the island.

Mobile testing sites were set up this week on the city's STM buses, and more will open over time.

Quebec public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda announced Friday that a new COVID-19 screening strategy will begin in the Montreal area to measure community transmission.