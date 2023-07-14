iHeartRadio
Over 110,000 Hydro-Quebec customers remain powerless after storm


image.jpg

Just past 1:30 p.m. on Friday, more than 114,000 Hydro-Quebec customers remain without electricity after a powerful storm pummelled the province's southwest on Thursday.

Over half of the customers in Montreal that lost their power had regained it by noon, but over 32,000 remained in the dark.

Outages remained significant in Quebec's Montérégie (46,000) and Lanaudière (24,000) regions.

On Twitter Friday morning, Hydro-Quebec said 400 teams are on the ground to make repairs.

"Teams are currently travelling to the most affected areas to assist in recovery efforts. In 12 hours yesterday, we resupplied 50 per cent of the customers affected by the event," the Tweet reads.

Les orages violents d’hier ont causé des pannes un peu partout dans la province, et spécialement dans Lanaudière, la Montérégie et Montréal. Nous avons encore environ 200 000 clients sans électricité actuellement, et 400 équipes sur le terrain qui travaillent à rétablir leur… pic.twitter.com/qR0xQZXBS0

— Hydro-Québec (@hydroquebec) July 14, 2023

The hydroelectricity company said some of the more "severe" outages could last "a few more days."

It's asking affected customers to unplug energy-intensive devices in their homes to avoid overloading the network when the lights come back on.

Thursday's storm caused flash flooding in Montreal's underpasses and metro stations, and a tornado touched down at the Mirabel airport, about 50 kilometres northwest of the island.

Over 500,000 customers lost electricity at the height of the outages on Thursday. 

Hydro-Quebec confirmed Friday that the current outages are connected entirely to the storm and are no longer linked to the James Bay area forest fires, as was the case Thursday afternoon. 

With files from The Canadian Press. 

