iHeartRadio
-1°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Over 2,000 Quebecers still without power after freezing rain


FILE: A person leaps over a puddle of water and slush as rain falls in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montrealers commuting Friday morning had to tread carefully after rapidly rising temperatures and rain made for slick city streets.

That rain is expected to continue off-and-on through the workday as temperatures sit around three degrees.

Downpour will give way to flurries in the evening as gusting winds make for a low of minus 13 with the wind chill overnight.

Those sick of the wet weather can look forward to a clear weekend.

Saturday morning is expected to be sunny with a high of minus two, but the wind chill will make it feel more like minus 14.

Environment Canada expects temperatures to warm up to minus eight with the wind chill by the afternoon.

Sunday should also be sunny, with a high of three.

THOUSANDS WITHOUT POWER

Overnight freezing rain put several thousand Quebecers in the dark Friday morning.

At around 6:45 a.m., Hydro-Quebec reported about 50 outages across Quebec, with more than 18,000 customers affected.

The most affected regions were the Laurentians, Lanaudière, Montérégie and Centre-du-Québec.

The situation had improved significantly by around 3 p.m., when 37 outages left just over 2,000 customers without power. 

An up-to-date map of ongoing outages can be found here.

-- Published with files from The Canadian Press 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*