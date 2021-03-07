Over 30 people pick up $1,500 fines for gathering at Quebec ski chalet

Over 30 people hoping to have a nice night at a Quebec ski chalet had their Saturday night party ended early and in less than pleasant style with all of them receiving $1,500 fines for gathering during the pandemic.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) responded to a 911 call around 8:30 p.m. reporting that an illegal gathering was taking place at a chalet at the Stoneham Mountain Resort about 30 minutes north of Quebec City.

"When they got to the cottage, police officers confirmed that there were 36 people in the cottage," said SQ spokesperson Stephane Tremblay.

Tremblay said the chalet was rented for a party, and everyone there was given a fine for illegal gathering.

"Everyone was sent home by taxi," said Tremblay.

The Quebec City region is slated to go from a red zone (high alert) to an orange zone on Monday.

Though some restrictions will be lifted in the switch, private gatherings will still be prohibited.