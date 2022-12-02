Over 4,000 health-care workers absent due to COVID-19

The number of Quebec health-care workers absent due to COVID-19 reached 4,085 on Friday, as hospitalization numbers dropped slightly heading into the weekend.

The Ministry of Health reported that there are 1,962 patients in the province's hospitals receiving care for COVID-19, which is 17 fewer than the previous update.

Of those, 44 people are in intensive care units, one down from on Thursday.

The province added 11 new deaths to the overall total since the start of the pandemic, bringing that number to 17,372. None of those deaths, however were reported in the past 24 hours, the province says.

NEW CASES, VACCINATIONS

Out of 10,833 PCR tests analyzed in the province, 945 came back positive, bringing the total number of positive PCR tests to 1,255,012 since the start of the pandemic.

Quebec also logged 103 more positive self-declared rapid tests, making that total now 263,438.

The health ministry is monitoring 402 active COVID-19 outbreaks and 11,565 samples were analyzed on Nov. 30.

Health-care professionals in the province administered 17,359 more doses of vaccine, making that total 22,441,576.

#COVID19 - En date du 1er décembre, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/TG8KBlln4B pic.twitter.com/3OW8KVluP7