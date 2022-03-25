iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Over 400 workers at Molson’s South Shore brewery go on strike

The Molson Coors brewery is seen Wednesday, June 3, 2015 in Montreal. Molson Coors Brewing Co. says a sluggish economy and higher food prices are affecting beer drinking in Canada's oil-rich provinces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Around 420 workers at the Molson-Coors brewery on Montreal’s South Shore went on strike Friday, the Teamsters Union announced.

Nearly 320 of the workers had rejected 99 per cent of the beverage company’s latest offers at a union meeting held Sunday.

The workers also granted a strike mandate to Teamsters Local Union 1999, which represents them, in the same proportion.

The two parties do not agree on wage increases and on the implementation of a new layoff system that would not take seniority into account, according to the union.

— This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on March 25, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error